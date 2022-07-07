Ivy Tech offering nature hike Saturday to learn about insects

You have a chance to learn more about local biology and our environment with a series of nature hikes featuring Ivy Tech Community College Columbus biology professors.

The nature hikes will be held on the first Saturday of every month with the next hike on July 9th collecting and identifying insects at Mill Race Park. Those interested can gather at the parking lot near the covered bridge and basketball courts. The hike will start at 10:30 a.m.

Hikes are open to all community members. Ivy Tech will be providing nets, collection supplies and several pairs of binoculars will be available but they encourage you to bring your own if you have them.