Ivy Tech offering look at entrepreneur, public service programs Tuesday

Ivy Tech Community College will be holding events Tuesday at its Columbus and Franklin campuses to give more information to students interested in the school’s entrepreneurship and public service programs.

The school spotlight will feature the School of Public Affairs and Social Services and the Garatoni School of Entrepreneurship, allowing prospective students to explore academic programs and potential career options.

There will be a morning session from 9 a.m. to noon, and an afternoon session from 1 to 4 p.m., at both campuses Tuesday. The sessions will include tours of the campuses, presentations on academic programming, and one-on-one meetings with Ivy Tech staff. The Columbus event will focus on the college’s human services and entrepreneurship programs, while the Franklin day will be looking at criminal justice program.

No registration is required.