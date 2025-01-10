Ivy Tech offering info session for engineering program

Ivy Tech Community College in Columbus will be holding an event next week to answer questions and show off the school’s engineering program.

According to the school, there will be an Engineering Info Session on Jan. 14th, where you can learn about Ivy Tech’s engineering programs, tour the campus, receive assistance with your application and meet with financial aid staff.

Part of the focus will be on the Green2Gold partnership with Purdue University. The initiative allows Ivy Tech graduates who meet specific admissions requirements to seamlessly transfer to any of 15 different Purdue bachelor’s degrees in engineering.

The school will also be touting its Engineering Technology and Mechanical Engineering Technology programs. School officials say that the programs prepare students for well-paying high demand careers or a base for more study at a university.

The event will start at 6 p.m. in the evening at the school on Central Avenue and Poshard Drive. No RSVP is required. For more information you can call 812-900-4659.

Moravec Hall photo courtesy of Ivy Tech Community College.