Ivy Tech offering free financial aid help today in Columbus

Ivy Tech Community College is offering help today in Columbus if you need assistance filling out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

The FAFSA is the starting point for financial aid including federal and state assistance as well as many scholarships.

You will need to bring your 2019 and 2020 tax returns, which are required to complete the FAFSA.

You can drop in any time between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Central Avenue campus.

FAFSA assistance sessions are also coming up in Seymour, Franklin and Shelbyville through December: