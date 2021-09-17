Ivy Tech offering express enrollment days

Ivy Tech Community College will be hosting express enrollment days from Monday Sept. 27th through Friday Oct. 1st.

Prospective students will be able to complete their enrollment steps and sign up for classes that start on October 20th. Walk-in’s are welcome and no appointment is needed.

Hundreds of classes are available in multiple formats, including in-person and online. Ivy Tech does require the use of a mask or face covering inside its buildings for everyone, vaccinated or unvaccinated.

The sessions will run from 9 to 6 daily.

For more information, you can visit www.ivytech.edu/eeday.