Ivy Tech offering Express Enrollment Days on Saturdays

Ivy Tech Community College Columbus will host Express Enrollment Day events on Saturdays, August 15 August 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for anyone interested in enrolling.

Prospective students can choose to enroll virtually or in person at the Ivy Tech Columbus campus. That’s at 4475 Central Ave.

During the event, you can take care of enrollment steps including: completing the assessment requirement, meeting with an advisor, and registering for classes that begin August 24. Classes this upcoming semester will be offered in-person, virtual, online and in a blended format, with both 8-week and 16-week options.

To RSVP you can go to link.ivytech.edu/rsvp.