Ivy Tech offering enrollment sessions next week in Columbus, Franklin

Ivy Tech Community College will be offering enrollment events next week at its campuses in Columbus and Franklin.

You will be able to walk-in to get help with enrolling in the fall session which starts Oct. 24th. Staff members will be on hand to assist with financial aid, to provide information about academic programs and more.

The Columbus and Franklin campuses offer more than 40 academic programs.

The Columbus enrollment event will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and the Franklin event will be from 8 to 6 on Wednesday. Registration is not required.

If you can’t make it to next week’s events, you can apply online at ivytech.edu/applynow.