Ivy Tech moving back toward in-person classes

Ivy Tech Community College is announcing plans to move back to in-person learning for the fall semester but also to retain options for remote learning.

College officials say that is due to improving COVID-19 numbers across the state. The college has already started ramping up in-person classes. The next spring session begins on March 22 and Ivy Tech expects about 25 percent of the courses statewide will be be offered in-person. Summer courses begin June 7 with the number of face-to-face courses set to increase further.

The college will also continue to provide students with course options such as online and flexible delivery modes. That will include a course delivery method called Learn Anywhere that the college expanded during the pandemic. According to the school, students who enroll in a Learn Anywhere course choose face-to-face, virtual, or online learning formats for each class session based on their needs on a given day.

The first fall session at Ivy Tech starts Wednesday, August 18.