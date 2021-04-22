Ivy Tech looking for your help choosing eagle mascot

Ivy Tech Community College in Columbus is formalizing its nickname and looking for the public’s help finding a costumed mascot style for the school.

The school announced yesterday that it plans to formally be known as the Eagles, and is asking the public to help choose a mascot style from three choices: Fierce, Friendly or Proud.

The school’s former basketball team was known as the Eagles and Chancellor Dr. Steven Combs said the Eagles name fits in well with the school’s campus at the Columbus Municipal Airport.

The mascot will represent the school at community and campus events. The eagle will be named at a later date.

You can view the mascot styles and vote for your favorite at link.ivytech.edu/mascot.

The deadline to vote is Tuesday, April 27th.