Ivy Tech/Indiana State partner in engineering program transfers

Ivy Tech Community College and Indiana State University are announcing a new agreement that will allow community college engineering students to easily transfer to the university.

Under the new agreement, any Ivy Tech engineering student meeting the transfer agreement requirements can transfer into Indiana State’s Bachelor of Science in Engineering program as a junior. Requirements include passing 61 credits for their Associate of Science, application for admission to Indiana State University, course grades of “C” or better and an average grade-point average of 2.0 or higher.

According to the schools, Ivy Tech’s engineering program provides a foundation in science, mathematics, and engineering for electrical, mechanical, civil, computer or other engineering. Dr. Russ Baker, Ivy Tech’s vice president of Academic Affairs says the agreement will allow seamless transfers into the engineering degree at ISU.

To learn more about Ivy Techs engineering program, you can visit IvyTech.edu/engineering.