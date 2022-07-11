Ivy Tech hosting registration event next week

Ivy Tech Community College Columbus Campus will be hosting an event next week to help students sign up for classes and find their way around the new Moravec Hall.

The enrollment and registration event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 19th at the hall on the Columbus AirPark Campus.

The school recently completed construction on the new hall which features technologically advanced classrooms, realistic simulation labs and a collaborative learning and social environment.

During the event, incoming students complete an application, begin enrollment steps, receive assistance with financial aid, learn about academic programs, and more.

Fall classes begin August 22nd.

You can RSVP for the enrollment event here.