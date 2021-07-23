Ivy Tech hosting express enrollment online next week

Ivy Tech Community College will be offering virtual express enrollment days for the upcoming semester Monday through Friday, next week

During the online appointment, participants will receive assistance with assessment, meeting with an advisor, and registering for classes.

Classes for the August semester will start on August 18th . Hundreds of classes are available in multiple formats.

The virtual appointments can be scheduled from 9a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

To take part you need to RSVP online at IvyTech.edu/EEDay