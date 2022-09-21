Ivy Tech hosting Big Green Smash event on Thursday

Ivy Tech Community College in Columbus will be hosting a community event Thursday afternoon to help raise money for the Ivy Tech Student Emergency Relief Fund.

Called the Big Green Smash, it will feature food trucks, a silent auction and games. The silent auction will raise money for the Emergency Relief Fund which helps students with transportation, food security, mental health services, technology access, and childcare.

You will also be able to tour the new Moravec Hall.

The Big Green Smash will be from 3 to 7 Thursday at the campus off of Central Avenue and you are invited to attend. It is being hosted by the Student Government Association.