Ivy Tech holding information day in Jackson County

Ivy Tech Community College will be having an information session next week in Jackson County where you can learn about the school’s programs and how to prepare for college and a career.

The session will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on September 29th at the Jackson County Learning Center. You will be able to meet with staff from the Ivy Tech Columbus campus and learn about courses being held in Jackson County. You will also be able to find out more about how to pay for college, including how to apply for scholarships, grants and financial aid.

You can get more information at ivytech.edu/columbus.