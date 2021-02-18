Ivy Tech, Greensburg High School partnership featured

Ivy Tech Community College Columbus Campus and Greensburg Community High School will be featuring their partnership in an upcoming statewide podcast.

According to the school, an upcoming episode of the college’s ‘Our College, Your Voice” podcast will be focused on the path high school students can take through Ivy Tech to earn college credits. The schools have a program called Indiana College Core, where high school students can take a list of Ivy Tech classes while still in high school, that will transfer to any Indiana four-year university or college. Students who take part in the program will start college as a sophomore.

In addition to school officials, the podcast will feature student Ella Tungate. She is a recent Greensburg Community High School graduate who took part in the program. She is now studying radiology and plans to do a field experience at Columbus Regional Hospital.

.The podcast will be available on all major podcasting services on February 25th.

For more information about the Indiana College Core program, visit ivytech.edu/gen-ed-transfer-core/.