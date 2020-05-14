Ivy Tech grads to celebrate virtual commencement Friday

Ivy Tech Community College in Columbus is planning an online virtual graduation ceremony Friday to recognize its 2020 graduates.

The virtual graduation will take the place of in-person ceremonies this year, but any 2020 graduate who wishes to participate in an in-person ceremony will be invited to the spring 2021 commencement.

The ceremony will premier as a video on Ivy Tech Columbus’ You Tube Channel on Friday. You can watch and chat live with campus administrators, faculty and staff during the premiere. The ceremony also will include some additions only possible in the virtual environment. During the premiere, Ivy Tech Columbus will encourage viewers to share photos and videos of their graduates and their family and friends celebrating graduation

Outstanding graduates for each of the campus’ academic programs will be announced during this time.