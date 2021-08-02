Ivy Tech, Franklin College partnering for quick degrees

Ivy Tech Community College and Franklin College are partnering to offer students an accelerated path to earn an associate’s degree and a bachelor’s degree in just three years.

The schools announced the partnership on Friday, saying that Ivy Tech students who have earned an associate degree in liberal arts through the college’s Associate Accelerated Program will be able to transfer their credits to Franklin College and complete one of 17 liberal arts bachelor’s degree in two years.

Students in the accelerated program are guaranteed admission to Franklin College, with certain provisions.

The accelerated program is meant for traditional age college students. Students are in class from 9 to 5, Monday through Friday for five eight-week terms, earning an associate’s degree in 11 months.

The new program is in effect this fall.