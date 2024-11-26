Ivy Tech engineering team takes top spot in competition

A team from Ivy Tech Community College in Columbus won a national engineering competition.

According to the school, students Luke Lanam and Tyler Seaver finished first out of 60 teams competing in the Community College Engineering Pathways Fall Impromptu 2024 Challenge organized by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

The challenge launched in October and the winning teams were announced recently. In the competition, teams design, build, and demonstrate a device to complete a task using only common craft supplies. It is designed to test the skills and knowledge of engineering students through the practical design challenge.

Both students are from Seymour and are studying in the Ivy Tech Columbus Mechanical Engineering Technology program.

Ivy Tech Columbus offers programs in Engineering, Engineering Technology, and Mechanical Engineering Technology, including a pathway to a four-year degree through Purdue University.

You can find more information here: https://www.ivytech.edu/programs/all-academic-programs/school-of-advanced-manufacturing-engineering-applied-science/engineering/