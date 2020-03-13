Ivy Tech delaying restart of classes after spring break

Ivy Tech Community College is delaying the continuation of current courses and the start of new 8-week courses until March 23

Ivy Tech students are currently on spring break. After the continuation, all courses will be online at least through April 5th. Officials plan to monitor and adjust this timeline as more is learned about COVID-19 nationwide and in the state.

Ivy Tech locations will remain open to provide student and business office assistance. Students will still be able to meet with advisors, admissions and financial aid, use computers, and access faculty as needed. Faculty and staff will continue to be on location to provide assistance.

Accommodations will be made for labs, clinicals and some technology courses to meet in groups of 10 or less as needed. That is if social distancing can be assured. Information regarding such meetings will be provided to students from their faculty.

Ivy Tech offers 16-week courses that started in January and were at the midway point in the semester when spring break started on March 9. The restart of those courses will be delayed one week with this change.

The College also offers a large number of 8-week courses, which have been scheduled to begin on March 16. The start date of those second 8-week courses will be delayed with all courses starting again on March 23. The semester will extend an additional week and conclude May 17.

Ivy Tech will continue to post updates at www.ivytech.edu/COVID-19