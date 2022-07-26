Ivy Tech Columbus partnership to lead to flight degree

Ivy Tech Community College in Columbus is announcing a new partnership that will allow students to earn a Professional Flight associates of applied science degree.

The school announced the partnership with Leadership In Flight Training Academy, which is owned by Republic Airways in Indianapolis.

Students in the new program will earn 32 credit hours of classroom time and nearly 260 hours of flight time, leading to an associates degree and the option to complete certification as a flight instructor.

Ivy Tech began the Professional Flight program five years ago and the new partnership will connect students with top notch training and lead to potential employment, said Dr. Steven Combs, chancellor of Ivy Tech Columbus. Students who successfully graduate from the program will receive an interview with Republic Airways and have an opportunity to interview for pilot positions with Cape Air.

The program will offer a limited number of seats and students will need to pass background checks and medical examinations.

LIFT Academy is hosting an open house at their hangar at Indianapolis International Airport on Thursday, August 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. The event will be at at 2753 Cargo Drive. A fall open house is also scheduled for October 13th.

You can find more information at www.flywithlift.com/admissions and you can apply at www.ivytech.edu/apply-now/index.html