Ivy Tech club to tackle Flat Rock River cleanup Saturday

The Ivy Tech Science Club is looking for your help to clean up the Flat Rock River in Bartholomew County this weekend.

According to the school, the club will be meeting at the Owens Bend park at 10 a.m. Saturday morning for the river cleanup and the club is welcoming anyone who wants to help out.

Parking will be available at Owens Bend Park on North County Road 25E near East County Road 550N. Snacks and water will be provided. There will also be T-shirts with Ivy Tech Biology logos given away until they run out.

For more information you can contact Dr. Tom Sobat at [email protected]