Ivy Tech club needs volunteers to cleanup Flat Rock River

The Ivy Tech Science Club is organizing a cleanup of the Flat Rock River this weekend.

The club at Ivy Tech Community College Columbus is welcoming anyone who wants to help cleanup the river. Snacks will be provided and Ivy Tech biology T-shirts will be given away while supplies last.

The cleanup will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Owens Bend Park. Parking is available on County Road 25E near County Road 550N.

If you have any questions, you can contact Dr. Tom Sobat by email at [email protected].