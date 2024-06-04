Ivy Tech biology professors offer Saturday nature hike

Ivy Tech Community College Columbus biology professors will be leading a nature hike at Mill Race Park on Saturday.

The hike will focus on learning more about the natural environment including birds and wild flowers.

The hike will start at 7:30 Saturday and hikers should gather at the parking area by the basketball court near the covered bridge.

The hike is open to the public, and you are invited to attend. You should dress appropriately for the outdoors and the weather. Ivy Tech will have several pairs of binoculars available but if you have some you are encouraged to bring them.