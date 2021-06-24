Ivy Tech announces free textbooks, new tuition plan

Ivy Tech Community College is announcing free textbooks for the next school year as part of a larger change to the school’s tuition model.

The school’s board of trustees recently approved a new tuition model, called Ivy+. Under Ivy+ the school will charge the same tuition rate for all full-time students, no matter whether they are taking, 12, 15 or even 24 credits.

Part-time students will see their tuition frozen for the next two years and will continue to pay per credit hour.

Under Ivy+, the cost of textbooks will also be a regularly assessed fee, rather than per class. But as part of the Ivy+ rollout, Ivy Tech will cover the cost of textbooks for students in the 2021-22 academic year through the federal government’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.