Ivy Tech and state reach agreement for employee tuition coverage

Ivy Tech Community College and the state of Indiana are partnering to make it easier for state employees to get their degrees.

The agreeement announced today will mean that state employees will have no upfront tuition costs to attend the community college classes.

According to school officials, the state is joining Ivy Tech’s Achieve Your Degree program. Employees will not have to pay tuition expenses at the time of enrollment. Instead, the state will pay Ivy Tech directly upon an employee’s successful completion of a course.

State employees already have education reimbursement of up to $5,250 per year. Ivy Tech’s full-time annual tuition is less than $4,500. Additionally, the College will provide the state with a rebate of up to 5% of the net tuition paid, which means the state will benefit from an even lower education cost.

All Ivy Tech campuses across the state are participating in the program.