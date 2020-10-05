Ivy Tech and IUPUC reach agreement on admissions, credits

Students at Ivy Tech Community College in Columbus who have earned an associate’s degree in several areas, will have guaranteed admission to IUPUC to continue their education.

Starting this fall, the Guaranteed Admission Agreement will be for students who hope to enter IUPUC’s biology, criminal justice or psychology programs, the schools announced recently. With some provisions, the Guaranteed Admission Agreement spells out necessary coursework toward degree requirements at both schools. And admission will come with an application fee waiver.

School officials are painting this as an affordable pathway to a bachelor’s degree, by eliminating any loss of credits while minimizing cost to students and ensuring they are able to complete their bachelor’s degrees on time.

Dr. Steven Combs, chancellor of the Ivy Tech Columbus campus, said the collaboration will mean a seamless path way to an affordable bachelors degree.

To take part, students must enroll at Ivy Tech Community College and complete all course work for the Associate of Science degree and the Statewide Transfer General Education Core requirements. They must also earn a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or higher, and meet any other eligibility requirements for their specific program.

Once students transfer to IUPUC, they will be awarded no less than 60 semester hours of transfer credit toward their bachelors degree. They will be required to complete an additional 60 credit hours or more at IUPUC to complete the degree. Students must also meet IUPUCs minimum grade requirements for specific courses and program requirement grade point averages.

Students who want to take part should work with their Ivy Tech academic advisors to confirm that their academic plan.