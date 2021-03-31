IUPUC’s Zoeller recognized for leadership role

An IUPUC professor is being recognized as an outstanding woman leader by the university system.

Aimee Zoeller was chosen for the honor in the veteran faculty category of IUPUI’s National Women’s History Month Leadership Awards.

Among other accomplishments, Zoeller was recognized for providing training to professors across the school’s campuses last year as classes shifted to online courses.The curriculum she helped to create became the standard for universities statewide this past year.

Zoeller has been teaching sociology at IUPUC for 15 years and is the director of the Sociology Program. She is the founding coordinator of the Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies minor at IUPUC.