IUPUC wins membership to college athletics association

IUPUC has been approved to join the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. The association announced yesterday that membership for the Columbus school will be effective July 1st.

The application of IUPUC and three other schools were voted on and approved unanimously by the NAIA Council of Presidents. To be considered schools have to show financial stability, sports sponsorship, accreditation, and a commitment to character-driven athletics. The council also takes into account athletics facilities, enrollment numbers, retention rates, and overall financial commitment to athletics.

IUPUC plans to launch its athletics program this fall with men’s and women’s cross country. In the spring of 2023, IUPUC plans to add baseball and softball and men’s and women’s soccer and golf for the 2023-24 seasons.

IUPUC is in the process of applying for conference membership. IUPUC is also working secure facilities, additional coaches, and student athletes.