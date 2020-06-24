IUPUC to see shortened semesters, online learning

IUPUC is outlining its plans for opening the campus for the fall semester.

Dr. Reinhold Hill, the vice chancellor and dean at IUPUC says that the fall semester will begin on August 24th with a combination of blended and online classes. The semester duration will be 13 weeks for many courses, ending on November 20th. There will be no fall break. For students in classes that need to maintain a 16-week format, students in courses that go beyond Thanksgiving will have a 10-day holiday break, finishing with three weeks of online-only study.

The spring semester will operate in reverse with online-only classes beginning on January 19th. On February 8th, the campus will re-open for blended instruction through the end of the semester. There will be no spring break.

IUPUC will use several strategies to minimize the COVID-19 risk to students and staff including new cleaning protocols, managing room capacities and schedules, maintaining safe distancing, wearing masks and personal health checks.

IU is partnering with IU Health to provide all IU students, faculty and staff with comprehensive COVID-19 symptom checking, virtual visits with a health care professional, and testing with continued monitoring when needed.

For more information visit https://fall2020.iu.edu/iupuc.