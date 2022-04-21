IUPUC to host math contest Saturday for area students

IUPUC will be hosting a math competition for elementary, middle school and high school students from across the area this weekend.

On Saturday, the school will be one of 10 sites for the Indiana State Math Contest which is sponsored by the Indiana Council of Teachers of Mathematics. Students will be able to compete in one of five exam categories. Awards will be presented to top scorers for each category both at the local and state level.

Leigh Britt, lecturer in mathematics at IUPUC and a board member of the teachers council is the coordinator of the statewide event as well as the local site coordinator. She says that for some of the students, it will be the first time they have set foot on a college campus. Students are encouraged to ask questions, to look around and to soak in the environment she said.

IUPUC Professor Rodney Lynch is once again the exam writer for the comprehensive exam this year. He previously wrote the exam in 2019. Lynch also wrote the geometry exam in 2017 and 2018.