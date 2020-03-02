IUPUC student volunteers looking for yard work projects

IUPUC is looking for some local homeowners who need help with yardwork and will provide volunteers free of charge.

IUPUC has scheduled its annual service project, The Big Event, for Saturday April 11th and is looking for residents who need the student’s help. Yard work could include projects such as raking, weeding or mulching.

The annual event is being organized by the Office of Student Involvement and the Student Government Activities board at IUPUC. The Big Event originated at Texas A&M University in 1982. This is the sixth year for the community project in Columbus.

The deadline to apply for assistance is March 23rd. You can apply online at www.iupuc.edu/events/thebigevent, or call (812) 375-7504 for more information.