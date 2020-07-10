IUPUC streamlines MBA program for fall

IUPUC has revamped its MBA program with the first students to see the changes this fall.

According to the university, there are curriculum changes, a reduction in the number of credit hours and new course delivery formats. Required credits are being reduced from 45 to 36, which will allow the program to be completed in 21 months.

The program is increasing its focus on data analytics, marketing, and supply chain management. there is also a new Student Choice Pathway providing the opportunity for in-depth study in a specific area of interest.

Ryan Brewer, director of the MBA program, says the changes came about after nearly two years of planning. He said it means an improved program overall, but also a way to deliver high-quality education during the pandemic.

The deadline to apply for the fall semester is August 1st. You can get more information at iupuc.edu/mba or contact the Program Assistant, Amy Kleinert via email at [email protected]