IUPUC staff providing pencils to community classrooms

IUPUC staff have donated thousands of pencils to Bartholomew Consolidated Schools in a program called the “Staying Sharp Pencil Campaign.”

The IUPUC Staff Council donated 256 boxes of pre-sharpened pencils to BCSC elementary schools to help teachers who are running low on supplies. That is more than 3,000 pencils going to classrooms. The council also donated a box of 500 pencils to each school library.

Organizers say that they came up with the idea after hearing that teachers are scrambling to find basic supplies now. And the effort is meant to help teachers who are paying out of their own pockets for school supplies.