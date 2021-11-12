IUPUC professor’s work chosen for state poetry archive

An IUPUC professor will have three poems published as part of the INverse Poetry Archive, a joint project between the Indiana Poet Laureate, the Indiana State Library and the Indiana Arts Commission.

Lisa Siefker Bailey, a teaching professor of English at IUPUC, will have her poems added to the archive in both text and audio versions, the school announced recently. Her poems are titled, “One Guide,” “If a Bee Is Working, It Does Not Look like the Apocalypse,” and “Pandemic Generation.”

Siefker Bailey teaches both literature and creative writing, and sponsors IUPUC’s student literary magazine, Talking Leaves. She said that she was inspired by a colleague to write about the pandemic and that poetry helps her wrestle with these uncertain times.

The archive was created in 2019 by Indiana Poet Laureate Adrian Matejka. You can find a link to the archive here.