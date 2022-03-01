IUPUC professor receives $10k grant to study emotional movements

An IUPUC assistant professor was recently awarded up to a $10,000 grant from IUPUI to assist in her research.

Dr. Liz daSilva, received the Enhanced Mentoring Program with Opportunities for Ways to Excel in Research or EMPOWER research grant. The EMPOWER grants were developed to support faculty who are historically underrepresented and/or excluded populations in their discipline or area of scholarship.

Over the course of the year-long EMPOWER program, daSilva and her mentor, IUPUC Associate Professor of Psychology Dr. Mark Jaime will continue developing research in the Social Neuroscience Lab at IUPUC, which examines perception of emotional movements people make in social interactions.