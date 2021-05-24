IUPUC professor chosen as Arc’s professional of the year

The Arc of Bartholomew County has chosen Kathy Auberry as its professional of the year.

The agency held its annual meeting virtually last week and chose Auberry, an IUPUC professor, for the award which recognizes a person serving those with developmental disabilities, and whose work has improved supports and services for those with disabilities and their families.

Auberry is a registered nurse with certification in developmental disabilities and has been practicing in the field of intellectual and developmental disability for 26 years. Since 2012, she has served as an Assistant Professor of Nursing in the Division of Health Sciences at IUPUC.

For more information about the Arc of Bartholomew County go to The Arc BC dot org. (www.thearcbc.org.)