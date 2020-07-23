IUPUC offering August online discussions

IUPUC is planning to host a series of online discussion forums, they are calling Timely Topics starting in August.

The forums are sponsored by the Division of Business and the Center for Business and Economic Development at IUPUC.

The first forum will be a Mid-year Economic Outlook at noon on August 5th. Dr. Ryan Brewer and Dr. Steven Mohler will provide updated information from the Business Outlook Panel discussion held last November.

Dr. Kevin Jones and Dr. Jon Padfield will hold a discussion on Privacy in the Digital Age at noon on August. 12th.

You are invited to take part, however registration is required . For more information and to register, go to iupuc.edu/events/timely-topics.