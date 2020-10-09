IUPUC hosting discussion on diversity in economic development

IUPUC’s Center for Business and Economic Development will be hosting Lead By Design: Unveiling the Bias, an interactive conversation about the importance of diversity in economic development next week.

The session is scheduled from 8 until 9:45 Tuesday morning and it will be held by Zoom app. Nichole Pence Becker will be the moderator for the event and the keynote speaker will be Mark Stewart, president of the United Way of Bartholomew County.

The event is free but registration is required. You can get more information atiupuc.edu/events/lead-by-design