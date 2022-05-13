IUPUC graduates 280 in outdoor ceremonies

Students, their families and friends are celebrating after commencement ceremonies Thursday for IUPUC.

This was the second year for the ceremonies to be held on the IUPUC campus, taking place in the north parking lot of the Columbus Air Park campus. These were also the first commencement ceremonies since 2019 to be open to visitors to the campus, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

There were 280 students receiving their bachelor’s and master’s degrees Thursday.

Speakers included Heather L. Adams, President of the Student Government Activities Board, Nettie Elizabeth Miller, who gave an address as the Chancellor’s Scholar and Bishop Johnnie Edwards, the keynote speaker.