IU Health Urging No Fans for Indy 500

IU Health is concerned about a possible coronavirus surge that could be traced to fans attending the Indianapolis 500.

Because of that concern, the organization is urging the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to run the race without fans if they are still planning to run the race in August. In a statement, IU Health says “until we sustain better control of this virus and its spread, we strongly encourage IMS to consider an alternative to running the Indy 500 with fans.”

IMS has already scaled back attendance for the race to 25-percent and is requiring masks be worn by everyone planning to attend the race. The track saying IU Health’s stance is “inaccurate and premature.”