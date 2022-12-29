IU Health partnering with Brown County YMCA for better health care

The Brown County Community YMCA and IU Health are partnering to provide health care options in Nashville.

According to the health network, the Brown County group has purchased a medical building on Willow Street in Nashville and the network will be renting space in the YMCA’s building, continuing to see primary care patients at that location.

Brian Shockney, the president of IU Health’s South Central Region, said the YMCA’s purchase will allow for the expansion of services including moving primary care offices and adding an immediate care office which will be open 7 days a week.

Brown County YMCA CEO Kim Robinson said the agency is proud to be part of the healthcare expansion in the community.