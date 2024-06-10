IU continues campus visits for prospective students on Wednesday

Indiana University Columbus will be hosting visits to the campus on Wednesday for those who might want to become students there.

The visit day will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The sessions are open to anyone who would like to learn more about attending IU in Columbus including including high school juniors and seniors, new students, and returning students.

If you attend, you will be able to meet with an admissions counselor, get information about programs, be assisted with the application process and take a campus tour. There will also be information about filling out the Free Application For Federal Student Aid, as well as scholarships and work-study opportunities.

You can get more information at columbus.iu.edu/admissions.