IU Columbus offering hats during “Hats Off” week for admissions

IU Columbus will be offering free winter hats to prospective students as part of a “Hats off to IU Columbus” promotion next week.

The week is meant for the prospective students to meet one on one with admissions counselors for the school. According to school officials, students and their families can learn about undergraduate and graduate programs, get hands-on assistance with the application process, take a campus tour, as well as get answers to any questions. There will be staff on hand to assist with applications and enrollment for the Spring semester.

There is no fee to apply to IU Columbus.

To take part you should meet at the Admissions office at the Campus Center Building on Central Avenue between 9 and 4, Monday through Friday Nov. 15th. You can also schedule an appointment with an admissions counselor. Those can be in person or online. For more information or to set up an appointment, go to columbus.iu.edu/admissions.

Photo courtesy of IU Columbus.