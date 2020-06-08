IU and Ivy Tech reach new agreement on transfers

A new agreement between Indiana University and Ivy Tech Community College will mean lower costs to earn a degree according to university officials.

The two colleges announced last week that they had reached an agreement that provides a clear pathway to an IU degree for transfer students. According to IU, the Guaranteed Admissions Agreement means Ivy Tech associate degree graduates are guaranteed admission into certain programs at IU regional campuses. The agreement means there will be no loss of credits with the transfer, allowing students to minimize costs while completing their bachelor’s degrees on time.

The agreement spells out necessary coursework toward degree requirements at both institutions. There will also be a waiver of application fees for the campus transfers.

Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann said that community college students can enroll in their first two years at the school in one of the program areas covered by the agreement. And they will know that they will be accepted into the four-year regional campus as long as they finish their associates degree with the required GPA.

