Investigators believe man was struck by vehicle days before body found

Investigators now believe a man found dead last week by a Jennings County highway may have been struck and killed earlier in the week.

According to Indiana State Police reports, investigators believe 27-year-old Joseph T. Gill was possibly struck while walking along State Road 3 between 3 and 6 in the morning Tuesday. His body was discovered by an INDOT crew Thursday morning near the Jennings and Decatur County line.

Investigators are asking if you traveled through the area and saw something, or believe you may have struck something in the roadway, to contact the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.

They are also asking anyone with home video surveillance in that area who may have captured State Road 3 traffic to contact the sheriff’s office.

You can reach the sheriff’s department at (812)346-4911.

An autopsy is scheduled for today.

Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police