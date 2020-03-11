Investigation nets 2 pounds of meth, six guns

The Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team confiscated six guns about two pounds of methamphetamine, and arrested four people in an investigation centered around a Maize Drive home Tuesday.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department a deputy stopped a vehicle and her police dog alerted to the smell of narcotics inside. A search revealed 145 grams of meth and a handgun. 36-year-old Rodney Varela of Columbus was arrested on charges including dealing in methamphetamine, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, possessing a handgun without a license, maintaining a common nuisance and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a driver’s license.

The SWAT team executed the search warrant in the 2700 block of Maize Drive. There officers found 764 grams of meth, two rifles, two handguns, a shotgun and several glass smoking devices. 18-year-old Jessica Bernardino and 19 year old Miguel Claiborne, both of Columbus were arrested on charges of maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

A woman was also stopped as she left the residence and information against her has been forwarded to the county prosecutor’s office for possible charges.

Other agencies involved included: U.S. Postal Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Columbus Police Department Intelligence Lead Policing.