Interstate ramps to close at rest stops, U.S. 31

INDOT says the Interstate 65 rest park ramps and ramps to U.S. 31 will be closing in the coming days as part of the road widening project on the highway.

The entrance ramp to the northbound I-65 rest area is set to close this morning, and the exit ramp from the rest area will close this evening. The rest area will be closed until the ramps reopen Friday morning.

On Friday and Saturday, the ramps from I-65 northbound to U.S. 31 and U.S. 31 to northbound I-65 will be closed starting at 8 at night and lasting until 7 in the morning both days.

Monday and Tuesday, the ramps from I-65 southbound to U.S. 31 and U.S. 31 to I-65 southbound will be closed starting at 8 at night and lasting until 7 in the morning both days.

On Wednesday, the entrance ramp to the southbound I-65 rest area will close in the morning morning, and the exit ramp from the rest area will close in the evening. The rest area will be closed until the ramps reopen Thursday morning.

The schedule is dependent on the weather.

The $65 million project to add travel lanes began last year. The added travel lanes and resurfacing is expected to be finished this fall with other work going on through next summer.