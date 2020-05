Tonight, northbound traffic will be shifted to the southbound side of I-65 from MM 53.6 to MM 56. Southbound traffic will remain in its current configuration on the southbound side.

With this switch complete, southbound and northbound traffic will travel on the southbound side from MM 50 to MM 56. Access to SR 11 from I-65 northbound will be maintained in this configuration, but will be shifted to fully construct the new northbound pavement.