Interstate lanes to close north of Columbus starting Friday

INDOT says that asphalt patching is scheduled to begin on Interstate 65 between Edinburgh and Franklin on Friday.

The work was originally scheduled to happen last month but was canceled due to the weather.

Work is planned over six weekends, with single-lane closures starting at 8 p.m. each Friday night through 6 a.m. each Monday morning.

This Friday night, crews are set to begin patching near State Road 252 and move north toward Franklin. This will continue for the first three weekends. Crews will then move to the southbound lanes in early October.

INDOT asks that you slow down, use extra caution and drive without distractions in all work zones. All work is dependent on the weather.