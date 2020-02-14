Interstate lanes to close for bridge replacement, starting Monday night

You will see rolling traffic slowdowns on Interstate 65 near Columbus on Monday, as crews begin demolishing the bridge at Carr Hill Road.

Crews will begin demolition over the southbound lanes of I-65 Monday night at 10 p.m. All southbound lanes will close for up to twenty minutes at a time while the work is in progress. Drivers will also be stopped at the exit ramp from State Road 46 to southbound I-65 in Columbus during this time.

Demolition work on the bridge over the southbound lanes is scheduled each night through Thursday next week.

The work will move to the northbound lanes on Friday, Feb. 21st. No weekend work is planned next weekend, but rolling slow-downs will resume Monday, Feb. 24th and continue each night through Feb. 26th.

The work will end by 6 a.m. each morning.

If you plan on driving through the area, you are encouraged to seek an alternate route

INDOT says the bridge replacement project is scheduled to keep Carr HIll Road closed until July.